Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .511 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians and Cal Quantrill on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.598) and total hits (115) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.

In 80% of his games this season (68 of 85), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (41.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (35 of 85), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 63.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .322 AVG .353 .411 OBP .420 .552 SLG .647 23 XBH 23 8 HR 13 25 RBI 29 28/26 K/BB 20/17 20 SB 21

Guardians Pitching Rankings