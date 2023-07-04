Travis d'Arnaud and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .279.

In 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .306 AVG .260 .424 OBP .308 .653 SLG .384 7 XBH 5 5 HR 2 13 RBI 8 8/10 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings