Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 161 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .498 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .272 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (474 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.260).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Kolby Allard (0-0) in his second start of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - -

