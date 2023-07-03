MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, July 3
As we head into Monday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Pirates (Mitch Keller) against the Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw).
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for July 3.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Martin Perez (7-3) when the teams meet on Monday.
|HOU: Javier
|TEX: Pérez
|16 (87 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (90.1 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|4.28
|8.1
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -125
- HOU Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-5) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will counter with Julio Teheran (2-3) when the teams meet on Monday.
|CHC: Smyly
|MIL: Teherán
|16 (86.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (41 IP)
|4.17
|ERA
|2.85
|7.4
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-4) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|CIN: Weaver
|WSH: Irvin
|13 (64.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (47.2 IP)
|6.96
|ERA
|4.91
|7.7
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals
- CIN Odds to Win: -130
- WSH Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Nationals
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (4-2) when the clubs play Monday.
|STL: Mikolas
|MIA: Garrett
|17 (99.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (81.2 IP)
|4.44
|ERA
|3.53
|6.3
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-4) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will look to Domingo German (5-5) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|BAL: Wells
|NYY: Germán
|16 (92.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (81.1 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|4.54
|9.2
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -110
- BAL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (6-1) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Gavin Williams (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|ATL: Elder
|CLE: Williams
|16 (96 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (12.2 IP)
|2.44
|ERA
|2.84
|7.4
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Guardians
- ATL Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Austin Cox (0-1) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (8-5) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|KC: Cox
|MIN: Ryan
|7 (16 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (96.2 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|3.44
|8.4
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Jaime Barria (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (4-7) when the teams play on Monday.
|LAA: Barria
|SD: Snell
|17 (49.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (87 IP)
|3.10
|ERA
|3.31
|7.3
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for Angels at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- LAA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will look to Logan Webb (7-7) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|SEA: Woo
|SF: Webb
|5 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (110.1 IP)
|4.37
|ERA
|3.67
|12.7
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -140
- SEA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (9-3) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Kershaw (10-4) when the teams meet Monday.
|PIT: Keller
|LAD: Kershaw
|17 (105 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (95.1 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|2.55
|10.1
|K/9
|9.9
Live Stream Pirates at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
