Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 28, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .277 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this year (19 of 32), with multiple hits eight times (25.0%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.304
|AVG
|.260
|.418
|OBP
|.308
|.609
|SLG
|.384
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|7/9
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
