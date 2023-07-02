Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .756 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 46th in slugging.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 58 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this season (37.8%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (51.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.310
|AVG
|.238
|.366
|OBP
|.314
|.503
|SLG
|.430
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|24
|39/15
|K/BB
|42/16
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 88 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.