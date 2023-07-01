An over/under of six wins means the Wake Forest Demon Deacons aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Wake Forest's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wake Forest Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 -110 -110 52.4%

Bet on Wake Forest's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Demon Deacons' 2022 Performance

Wake Forest averaged 443.3 yards per game on offense last year (30th in FBS), and it gave up 404.2 yards per game (88th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Wake Forest had the ninth-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (311.9 passing yards per game), but it ranked 17th-worst defensively (268.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Last year Wake was 5-2 at home, but picked up just two road victories.

The Deacs won once as underdogs (1-1) and went 7-4 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Sam Hartman QB 3,701 YDS (63.1%) / 38 TD / 12 INT

133 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.2 RUSH YPG A.T. Perry WR 81 REC / 1,096 YDS / 11 TD / 84.3 YPG Jahmal Banks WR 42 REC / 636 YDS / 9 TD / 48.9 YPG Justice Ellison RB 707 YDS / 6 TD / 54.4 YPG / 4.2 YPC Ryan Smenda Jr. LB 60 TKL / 4.0 TFL Kobie Turner DL 29 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Jasheen Davis DL 20 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Malik Mustapha DB 36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK

Demon Deacons' Strength of Schedule

The Demon Deacons are facing the 43rd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Taking into account its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (58), Wake Forest has the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Wake Forest will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Wake Forest 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Elon August 31 - - 2 Vanderbilt September 9 - - 3 @ Old Dominion September 16 - - 4 Georgia Tech September 23 - - 6 @ Clemson October 7 - - 7 @ Virginia Tech October 14 - - 8 Pittsburgh October 21 - - 9 Florida State October 28 - - 10 @ Duke November 2 - - 11 NC State November 11 - - 12 @ Notre Dame November 18 - - 13 @ Syracuse November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.