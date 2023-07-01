Terrace Marshall Jr.'s 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Injury Status

Marshall is currently not listed as injured.

Terrace Marshall Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
47 TAR, 28 REC, 490 YDS, 1 TD

Terrace Marshall Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 55.00 227 84
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 56.10 253 96
2023 ADP - 245 85

Terrace Marshall Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 5 49ers 4 4 30 0
Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0
Week 7 Buccaneers 3 2 31 0
Week 8 @Falcons 9 4 87 0
Week 9 @Bengals 6 3 53 1
Week 10 Falcons 2 1 43 0
Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 76 0
Week 12 Broncos 3 1 8 0
Week 14 @Seahawks 1 1 18 0
Week 15 Steelers 3 3 51 0
Week 16 Lions 3 2 55 0
Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 2 15 0
Week 18 @Saints 3 2 23 0

