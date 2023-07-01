At +10000, the South Carolina Gamecocks have the ninth-ranked odds in the conference to win the SEC in 2023. Additionally they have +15000 odds to bring home the national championship. Peruse the odds and other numbers below before making a futures bet.

South Carolina Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

South Carolina 2023 Schedule

South Carolina will face the 25th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (78). In 2023, the Gamecocks will match up with eight teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that racked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result North Carolina September 2 1 - Furman September 9 2 - @ Georgia September 16 3 - Mississippi State September 23 4 - @ Tennessee September 30 5 - Florida October 14 7 - @ Missouri October 21 8 - @ Texas A&M October 28 9 - Jacksonville State November 4 10 - Vanderbilt November 11 11 - Kentucky November 18 12 - Clemson November 25 13 -

