Shaq Thompson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Shaq Thompson is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Shaq Thompson Injury Status
Thompson is currently not on the injured list.
Is Thompson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Shaq Thompson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|135 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Rep Thompson and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Panthers Players
|D.J. Chark: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Jaycee Horn: Stats & Injury News
|Miles Sanders: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Jeremy Chinn: Stats & Injury News
|Brian Burns: Stats & Injury News
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Shaq Thompson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|0.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|2
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|0.0
|1.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|0.0
|3.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|0.5
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|0.0
|1.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.