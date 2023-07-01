Sebastian Aho is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Carolina Hurricanes player, see below.

Sebastian Aho's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Sebastian Aho 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 17:56 574:06 Goals 0.4 12 Assists 0.6 18 Points 0.9 30 Hits 0.3 10 Takeaways 0.4 13 Giveaways 0.6 18 Penalty Minutes 0.4 14

Sebastian Aho's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

