2023 North Carolina Football Odds to Win Atlantic Coast Conference Championship & National Title
The North Carolina Tar Heels are +900 to win the ACC in 2023, as they carry the third-ranked odds in the conference. They also have +12500 odds to bring home a CFP title. We have more details on futures odds, along with the important statistics you need to know, in the piece below.
North Carolina Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)
- Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
North Carolina 2023 Schedule
Based on the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, North Carolina has been given the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. In 2023, the Tar Heels will square off against eight teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that compiled three or fewer wins a year ago.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ South Carolina
|September 2
|1
|-
|Appalachian State
|September 9
|2
|-
|Minnesota
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Pittsburgh
|September 23
|4
|-
|Syracuse
|October 7
|6
|-
|Miami (FL)
|October 14
|7
|-
|Virginia
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Georgia Tech
|October 28
|9
|-
|Campbell
|November 4
|10
|-
|Duke
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Clemson
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ NC State
|November 25
|13
|-
