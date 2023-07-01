The North Carolina Tar Heels are +900 to win the ACC in 2023, as they carry the third-ranked odds in the conference. They also have +12500 odds to bring home a CFP title. We have more details on futures odds, along with the important statistics you need to know, in the piece below.

North Carolina Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90)

+900 (Bet $10 to win $90) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

North Carolina 2023 Schedule

Based on the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, North Carolina has been given the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. In 2023, the Tar Heels will square off against eight teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that compiled three or fewer wins a year ago.

Opponent Date Week Result @ South Carolina September 2 1 - Appalachian State September 9 2 - Minnesota September 16 3 - @ Pittsburgh September 23 4 - Syracuse October 7 6 - Miami (FL) October 14 7 - Virginia October 21 8 - @ Georgia Tech October 28 9 - Campbell November 4 10 - Duke November 11 11 - @ Clemson November 18 12 - @ NC State November 25 13 -

