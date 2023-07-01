North Carolina Central 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
One of the best matchups on the North Carolina Central Eagles' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 16, against UCLA. The full slate can be found in this article.
North Carolina Central 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Winston-Salem
|September 2 | 4:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ NC A&T
|September 9 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|FloSports
|@ UCLA (FBS)
|September 16 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|Mississippi Valley State
|September 23 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Campbell
|September 30 | 4:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Elon
|October 7 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|FloSports
|@ Morgan State
|October 19 | 7:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPNU
|South Carolina State
|October 26 | 7:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPNU
|Norfolk State
|November 4 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Howard
|November 11 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Delaware State
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
