A strong season is a possibility for the NC State Wolfpack in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 6.5.

NC State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -145 +125 59.2%

Wolfpack's 2022 Performance

NC State sported the 106th-ranked offense last season (339.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with only 326.9 yards allowed per game.

NC State totaled 226.1 passing yards per game on offense last year (74th in FBS), and it gave up 226.2 passing yards per game (70th) on the other side of the ball.

NC State went 6-1 at home last season, but won only two games on the road.

The Pack got six wins as favorites (in eight games), and they were victorious twice (in five opportunities) as underdogs.

NC State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Devin Leary QB 1,265 YDS (61.1%) / 11 TD / 4 INT

1 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 0.1 RUSH YPG Thayer Thomas WR 57 REC / 642 YDS / 4 TD / 49.4 YPG Jordan Houston RB 544 YDS / 0 TD / 41.8 YPG / 4.0 YPC

25 REC / 213 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG Demie Sumo RB 305 YDS / 3 TD / 23.5 YPG / 5.5 YPC

12 REC / 148 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.4 REC YPG Drake Thomas LB 81 TKL / 16.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK Payton Wilson LB 58 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Isaiah Moore LB 62 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Tanner Ingle DB 57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT

Wolfpack's Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Wolfpack will be playing the 43rd-ranked schedule this year.

NC State will face the 55th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (52).

NC State's schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that had less than four wins).

NC State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ UConn August 31 - - 2 Notre Dame September 9 - - 3 VMI September 16 - - 4 @ Virginia September 22 - - 5 Louisville September 29 - - 6 Marshall October 7 - - 7 @ Duke October 14 - - 9 Clemson October 28 - - 10 Miami (FL) November 4 - - 11 @ Wake Forest November 11 - - 12 @ Virginia Tech November 18 - - 13 North Carolina November 25 - -

