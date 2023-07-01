The NC State Wolfpack carry +2000 odds to win the ACC title in 2023, which ranks them fifth in the conference. In Addition they have +12500 odds to win the CFP National Championship. Check out the stats below, if you're looking to make a futures bet on their futures odds.

NC State Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

NC State 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, NC State has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule this year. In 2023, the Wolfpack's schedule will feature eight games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads that registered fewer than four wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result @ UConn August 31 1 - Notre Dame September 9 2 - VMI September 16 3 - @ Virginia September 22 4 - Louisville September 29 5 - Marshall October 7 6 - @ Duke October 14 7 - Clemson October 28 9 - Miami (FL) November 4 10 - @ Wake Forest November 11 11 - @ Virginia Tech November 18 12 - North Carolina November 25 13 -

