The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jeremy Chinn when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jeremy Chinn Injury Status

Chinn is currently listed as active.

Check Out Jeremy Chinn NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Jeremy Chinn 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 70 Tackles (2 for loss), 1 Sack, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Jeremy Chinn 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0 0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0 0 5 0 0 Week 3 Saints 1 1 8 0 2 Week 11 @Ravens 0 0 9 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0 0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 0 1 5 0 1 Week 15 Steelers 0 0 14 0 1 Week 16 Lions 0 0 6 0 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0 0 12 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0 0 3 0 1

