Ireland Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Ireland is +1600 to win Group B. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Ireland is +15000.
Ireland: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+15000
|19
|3
|Odds to Win Group B
|+1600
|18
|3
Ireland: Last World Cup Performance
Ireland did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
Ireland: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Australia
|July 20
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Canada
|July 26
|8:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Nigeria
|July 31
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Ireland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Aine O'Gorman
|34
|13
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Heather Payne
|23
|14
|Florida State University (United States)
|Chloe Mustaki
|27
|21
|Bristol City WFC (England)
|Louise Quinn
|33
|15
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Claire O'Riordan
|28
|5
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Diane Caldwell
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Niamh Fahey
|35
|5
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Megan Walsh
|28
|23
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Grace Moloney
|30
|16
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Courtney Brosnan
|27
|1
|Everton FC (England)
|Ciara Grant
|30
|21
|Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland)
|Denise O'Sullivan
|29
|10
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Katie McCabe
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Amber Barrett
|27
|9
|FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany)
|Sinead Farrelly
|33
|28
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Megan Connolly
|26
|6
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Abbie Larkin
|18
|20
|Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
|Kyra Carusa
|27
|22
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Lucy Quinn
|29
|4
|Birmingham City WFC (England)
|Ruesha Littlejohn
|33
|8
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Isibeal Atkinson
|21
|-
|-
|Marissa Sheva
|26
|24
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Lily Agg
|29
|-
|London City Lionesses (England)
