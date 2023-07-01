Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a contest against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status
Smith-Marsette is currently not on the injured list.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 TAR, 1 REC, 15 YDS, 0 TD
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|-0.60
|779
|305
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|196
|2023 ADP
|-
|384
|132
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
