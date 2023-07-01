Frankie Luvu: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Frankie Luvu and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Frankie Luvu Injury Status
Luvu is currently not on the injury report.
Frankie Luvu 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|111 Tackles (19.0 for loss), 7.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Frankie Luvu 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|0.0
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|11
|1
|1
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|1.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|2.0
|2.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|1.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Steelers
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|1.0
|3.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|0.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|1
