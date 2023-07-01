The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Frankie Luvu and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Frankie Luvu Injury Status

Luvu is currently not on the injury report.

Frankie Luvu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 111 Tackles (19.0 for loss), 7.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Frankie Luvu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 4.0 10 0 1 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 11 1 1 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 1.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 2.0 2.0 12 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1.0 2.0 4 0 1 Week 15 Steelers 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1.0 3.0 13 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 2.0 6 0 1

