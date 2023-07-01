The East Carolina Pirates are +4000 to bring home the AAC title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them ninth in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and analyze the numbers you need to know before making a futures bet.

East Carolina American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)

+4000 (Bet $10 to win $400) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

East Carolina 2023 Schedule

According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, East Carolina will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Pirates' schedule features games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes versus teams with nine or more victories and against squads that collected three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Michigan September 2 1 - Marshall September 9 2 - @ Appalachian State September 16 3 - Gardner-Webb September 23 4 - @ Rice September 30 5 - SMU October 12 7 - Charlotte October 21 8 - @ UTSA October 28 9 - Tulane November 4 10 - @ Florida Atlantic November 11 11 - @ Navy November 18 12 - Tulsa November 25 13 -

