The 2023 season win total set for the Duke Blue Devils, 6.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Looking to place a futures bet on Duke's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Duke Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +130 -150 43.5%

Bet on Duke's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Blue Devils' 2022 Performance

Duke ranked 44th in total offense (415.7 yards per game) and 67th in total defense (378.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Duke compiled 231.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 68th in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 104th, giving up 257.3 passing yards per contest.

Last season Duke was 5-1 at home and 3-3 on the road.

When underdogs, the Devils were 3-3. When favored, they went 6-1.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Riley Leonard QB 2,967 YDS (63.9%) / 20 TD / 6 INT

698 RUSH YDS / 13 RUSH TD / 53.7 RUSH YPG Jordan Waters RB 566 YDS / 8 TD / 43.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC Jalon Calhoun WR 62 REC / 873 YDS / 4 TD / 67.2 YPG Jordan Moore QB 0 YDS (%) / 0 TD / 0 INT Darius Joiner DB 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT Brandon Johnson DB 38 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 2 INT Shaka Heyward LB 66 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT DeWayne Carter DL 31 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Blue Devils' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Blue Devils will be facing the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (61), Duke has the 21st-toughest conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Duke will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Duke 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Clemson September 4 - - 2 Lafayette September 9 - - 3 Northwestern September 16 - - 4 @ UConn September 23 - - 5 Notre Dame September 30 - - 7 NC State October 14 - - 8 @ Florida State October 21 - - 9 @ Louisville October 28 - - 10 Wake Forest November 2 - - 11 @ North Carolina November 11 - - 12 @ Virginia November 18 - - 13 Pittsburgh November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.