The Duke Blue Devils are +3000 to bring home the ACC title in 2023, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them eighth in the conference. In Addition they have +50000 odds to win the CFP National Championship. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

Duke Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Duke 2023 Schedule

Duke get the 29th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (76). The Blue Devils will play nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Clemson September 4 1 - Lafayette September 9 2 - Northwestern September 16 3 - @ UConn September 23 4 - Notre Dame September 30 5 - NC State October 14 7 - @ Florida State October 21 8 - @ Louisville October 28 9 - Wake Forest November 2 10 - @ North Carolina November 11 11 - @ Virginia November 18 12 - Pittsburgh November 25 13 -

