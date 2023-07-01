DeShawn Williams is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

DeShawn Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not listed as injured.

DeShawn Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 37 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

DeShawn Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 2.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 2.5 2.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

