With +20000 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, D.J. Chark is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in NFL).

D.J. Chark 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

D.J. Chark Insights

On 52 targets last season, Chark hauled in 30 balls for 502 yards and three TDs, averaging 45.6 receiving yards.

The Panthers ran 48.6% passing plays and 51.4% running plays last season. They were 20th in the league in scoring.

Carolina was a bottom-five pass offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 176.2 passing yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (227.2 passing yards allowed per game).

All Panthers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Bryce Young +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Brian Burns +3000 (12th in NFL) Jaycee Horn +10000 (28th in NFL) Jeremy Chinn +20000 (51st in NFL) Miles Sanders +15000 (61st in NFL) D.J. Chark +20000 (75th in NFL)

