Charlotte 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Charlotte 49ers, 2.5, places them lower than any other CUSA squad.
Looking to place a futures bet on Charlotte's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Charlotte Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|2.5
|-175
|+140
|63.6%
Bet on Charlotte's win total this season now with BetMGM!
49ers' 2022 Performance
- Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked fourth-worst in FBS (484.3 yards allowed per game) last season, Charlotte played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 69th in FBS by averaging 385.8 yards per game.
- Charlotte had the 28th-ranked passing offense last season (270.0 passing yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst with 278.5 passing yards allowed per game.
- Charlotte won only one game at home last season and two on the road.
- The 49ers were winless (0-2) as favorites and 3-7 as underdogs.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Charlotte's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Chris Reynolds
|QB
|2,528 YDS (63.7%) / 22 TD / 11 INT
-40 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -3.3 RUSH YPG
|Elijah Spencer
|WR
|57 REC / 943 YDS / 9 TD / 78.6 YPG
|Grant Dubose
|WR
|64 REC / 792 YDS / 9 TD / 66.0 YPG
|Shadrick Byrd
|RB
|620 YDS / 4 TD / 51.7 YPG / 4.2 YPC
22 REC / 219 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
|Amir Siddiq
|DL
|30 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Markees Watts
|DL
|26 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Prince Bemah
|LB
|34 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Solomon Rogers
|DB
|32 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
49ers' Strength of Schedule
- The 49ers will face the 14th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (57).
- Charlotte is facing the fifth-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).
- Charlotte has a schedule that includes five games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (zero of those teams won nine or more games and one of them accumulated less than four wins).
Charlotte 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|South Carolina State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Maryland
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Georgia State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Florida
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ SMU
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Navy
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ East Carolina
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Florida Atlantic
|October 27
|-
|-
|10
|@ Tulsa
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Memphis
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Rice
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ South Florida
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.