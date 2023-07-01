The 2023 season win total set for the Charlotte 49ers, 2.5, places them lower than any other CUSA squad.

Looking to place a futures bet on Charlotte's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Charlotte Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 2.5 -175 +140 63.6%

Bet on Charlotte's win total this season now with BetMGM!

49ers' 2022 Performance

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked fourth-worst in FBS (484.3 yards allowed per game) last season, Charlotte played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 69th in FBS by averaging 385.8 yards per game.

Charlotte had the 28th-ranked passing offense last season (270.0 passing yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst with 278.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Charlotte won only one game at home last season and two on the road.

The 49ers were winless (0-2) as favorites and 3-7 as underdogs.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charlotte's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Chris Reynolds QB 2,528 YDS (63.7%) / 22 TD / 11 INT

-40 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -3.3 RUSH YPG Elijah Spencer WR 57 REC / 943 YDS / 9 TD / 78.6 YPG Grant Dubose WR 64 REC / 792 YDS / 9 TD / 66.0 YPG Shadrick Byrd RB 620 YDS / 4 TD / 51.7 YPG / 4.2 YPC

22 REC / 219 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG Amir Siddiq DL 30 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Markees Watts DL 26 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT Prince Bemah LB 34 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Solomon Rogers DB 32 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD

49ers' Strength of Schedule

The 49ers will face the 14th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (57).

Charlotte is facing the fifth-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

Charlotte has a schedule that includes five games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (zero of those teams won nine or more games and one of them accumulated less than four wins).

Charlotte 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 South Carolina State September 2 - - 2 @ Maryland September 9 - - 3 Georgia State September 16 - - 4 @ Florida September 23 - - 5 @ SMU September 30 - - 7 Navy October 14 - - 8 @ East Carolina October 21 - - 9 Florida Atlantic October 27 - - 10 @ Tulsa November 4 - - 11 Memphis November 11 - - 12 Rice November 18 - - 13 @ South Florida November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.