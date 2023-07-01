The Appalachian State Mountaineers' over/under for the 2023 season, 6.5 wins, means they should be a solid team.

Appalachian State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -110 -115 52.4%

Mountaineers' 2022 Performance

Appalachian State totaled 454.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 38th, giving up 349.3 yards per game.

Appalachian State ranked 48th in pass offense (250.4 passing yards per game) and 53rd in pass defense (218.9 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

App State was 5-2 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

The Mountaineers were undefeated as underdogs (1-0) and went 5-6 as favorites.

Appalachian State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Chase Brice QB 2,915 YDS (62.4%) / 27 TD / 6 INT

117 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 9.8 RUSH YPG Nate Noel RB 604 YDS / 6 TD / 50.3 YPG / 6.9 YPC

24 REC / 145 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG Camerun Peoples RB 599 YDS / 5 TD / 49.9 YPG / 5.9 YPC Christan Horn WR 34 REC / 620 YDS / 4 TD / 51.7 YPG Nick Hampton LB 37 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK Logan Doublin LB 57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Nicholas Ross DB 60 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Jalen McLeod LB 31 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK

Mountaineers' Strength of Schedule

The Mountaineers are facing the 62nd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

In terms of difficulty, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Appalachian State will be facing the 67th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Appalachian State has eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

Appalachian State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Gardner-Webb September 2 - - 2 @ North Carolina September 9 - - 3 East Carolina September 16 - - 4 @ Wyoming September 23 - - 5 @ UL Monroe September 30 - - 7 Coastal Carolina October 10 - - 8 @ Old Dominion October 21 - - 9 Southern Miss October 28 - - 10 Marshall November 4 - - 11 @ Georgia State November 11 - - 12 @ James Madison November 18 - - 13 Georgia Southern November 25 - -

