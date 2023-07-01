Antti Raanta 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Antti Raanta is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and info on this Carolina Hurricanes player, see below.
Antti Raanta's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)
Antti Raanta 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|14
|Goaltending Record
|--
|6-5-1
|Shots Against
|9.69
|310
|Goals Against
|3.61
|45
|Saves
|8.28
|265
|Save %
|--
|0.855
Antti Raanta's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes
- Game Day: December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,ESPN+
