Andrei Svechnikov 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov is currently +20000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Andrei Svechnikov's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
Andrei Svechnikov 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|17
|Time on Ice
|11:43
|281:29
|Goals
|0.1
|2
|Assists
|0.4
|10
|Points
|0.5
|12
|Hits
|1.4
|34
|Takeaways
|0.3
|6
|Giveaways
|0.5
|12
|Penalty Minutes
|0.8
|20
Andrei Svechnikov's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
