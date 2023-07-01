The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a game versus the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Adam Thielen Injury Status

Thielen is currently not listed as injured.

Adam Thielen 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 107 TAR, 70 REC, 716 YDS, 6 TD

Adam Thielen Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 110.00 123 35 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 89.56 176 60 2023 ADP - 138 54

Other Panthers Players

Adam Thielen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 4 3 36 0 Week 2 @Eagles 7 4 52 0 Week 3 Lions 8 6 61 1 Week 4 @Saints 9 8 72 0 Week 5 Bears 7 4 27 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 8 4 36 1 Week 8 Cardinals 7 6 67 0 Week 9 @Commanders 7 3 67 0 Week 10 @Bills 7 5 49 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 2 25 0 Week 12 Patriots 10 9 61 1 Week 13 Jets 6 2 27 0 Week 14 @Lions 8 7 65 1 Week 15 Colts 4 3 41 1 Week 16 Giants 5 1 6 0 Week 17 @Packers 4 1 16 0 Week 18 @Bears 3 2 8 1 Wild Card Giants 4 3 50 0

