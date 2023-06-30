The Los Angeles Angels host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani and others in this game.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 43 walks and 66 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .309/.392/.666 slash line on the season.

Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with a double, two triples, six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 3-for-3 2 2 2 9 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 75 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .260/.367/.491 on the year.

Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 3-for-3 3 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 34 walks and 44 RBI (85 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .291/.371/.517 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0

