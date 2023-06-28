Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will try to knock off Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams meet on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 146 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .489 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (438 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.283).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Kolby Allard starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went four innings against the New York Yankees.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away - Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.