How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 141 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .485 slugging percentage this season, racking up 286 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have an MLB-leading .271 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (432 total).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Elder is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this game.
- Elder is looking for his 16th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Logan Allen
