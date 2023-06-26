On Monday, Matt Olson (batting .293 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (28.6%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (44.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (20.8%).

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year (42 of 77), with two or more runs 16 times (20.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .238 AVG .235 .351 OBP .349 .537 SLG .544 20 XBH 19 12 HR 13 29 RBI 31 45/25 K/BB 53/25 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings