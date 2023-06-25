Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Reds
|Braves vs Reds Odds
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (19.0%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 20 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (43.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.327
|AVG
|.237
|.408
|OBP
|.355
|.573
|SLG
|.484
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|30/12
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Stoudt makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.