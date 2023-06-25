Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore on Sunday at London Stadium.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 18th in baseball with 85 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 16th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (347 total).

The Cubs are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Chicago's 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.257).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 105 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 347 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Stroman (9-4) out for his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 2.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Stroman is seeking his eighth straight quality start.

Stroman will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Liberatore (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Liberatore has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Aaron Civale

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole

