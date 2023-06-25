In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (49-27) take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (41-36). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Braves have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+140). An 11.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Levi Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 42 out of the 65 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have gone 23-9 (71.9%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (48.2%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

