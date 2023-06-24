Sahith Theegala will be at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Theegala at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Theegala has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Theegala has had an average finish of 44th.

Theegala hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 44th.

Theegala has qualified for the weekend in 18 tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -5 279 0 26 5 8 $6.7M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Theegala has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been second.

Theegala made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Theegala finished second on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Theegala has played in the past year has been 494 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Theegala was better than 39% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Theegala shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Theegala carded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.6).

Theegala's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last outing, Theegala's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Theegala ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Theegala recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.