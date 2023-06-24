Heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Maria Fassi is in 65th place at +7.

Looking to place a bet on Maria Fassi at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maria Fassi Insights

Fassi has finished under par five times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 13 rounds.

Fassi has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, Fassi has had an average finish of 54th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Fassi hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 -2 270 0 10 1 2 $237,645

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Fassi placed 65th in her lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Fassi has made the cut in one of her past two appearances at this tournament.

Fassi finished 65th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,621 yards.

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 60 yards longer than the average course Fassi has played in the past year (6,561 yards).

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which placed her in the 15th percentile of the field.

Fassi shot better than just 30% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.70 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Fassi fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Fassi recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

Fassi carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.0 on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that last competition, Fassi's par-4 showing (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Fassi finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with four on the 10 par-5 holes.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Fassi carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Fassi Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Fassi's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.