Following the second round of the Travelers Championship, Lucas Herbert is in seventh at -9.

Lucas Herbert Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Herbert has scored better than par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Herbert's average finish has been 52nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Herbert has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 40 -3 281 0 8 0 0 $704,276

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Courses that Herbert has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,315 yards, 463 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 47th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

Herbert shot better than just 4% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Herbert fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Herbert carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (3.6).

Herbert had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last outing, Herbert posted a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Herbert ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Herbert carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Herbert's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

