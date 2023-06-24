The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is entering the final round, and Celine Borge is currently in 12th with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Celine Borge at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Celine Borge Insights

Borge has finished better than par six times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Borge has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Borge has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Borge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Borge has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 33 -2 264 0 7 0 0 $109,153

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Borge finished 12th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Baltusrol GC will play at 6,621 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,024.

The courses that Borge has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,533 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge shot poorly on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.15 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 55th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.09).

Borge shot better than 47% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Borge did not record a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Borge carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.1).

Borge's six birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the field average (3.0).

At that last tournament, Borge had a bogey or worse on eight of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Borge finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with eight on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Borge had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Borge Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Borge's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

