Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .333.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (32.1%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (43.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (15.1%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.359
|AVG
|.301
|.421
|OBP
|.356
|.495
|SLG
|.458
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|24/10
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.47 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.47, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
