As action in the Viking International Eastbourne nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Jelena Ostapenko versus Camila Giorgi. Ostapenko has the second-best odds at +350 to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Ostapenko at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
  • Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
  • Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Ostapenko's Next Match

After beating Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4, Ostapenko will face Giorgi in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM ET.

Jelena Ostapenko Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600
  • US Open odds to win: +2800
  • Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +350

Ostapenko Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ostapenko defeated No. 142-ranked Dart, 6-3, 6-4.
  • In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Ostapenko has gone 33-19 and has won one title.
  • Ostapenko has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a record of 7-1 on that surface.
  • Ostapenko, over the past year, has played 52 matches across all court types, and 22.7 games per match.
  • Ostapenko, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 26.9 games per match.
  • Over the past year, Ostapenko has won 68.3% of her service games, and she has won 39.8% of her return games.
  • Ostapenko has claimed 79.4% of her service games on grass over the past year and 37% of her return games.

