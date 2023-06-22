Bryce Elder takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for this final game in a two-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies -105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023

1:05 PM ET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (41-22).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 41-22 (65.1%).

The Braves have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 73 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-29-3).

The Braves have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 23-11 15-9 32-17 34-21 13-5

