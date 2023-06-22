Thursday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Atlanta Braves (47-26) taking on the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) at 1:05 PM ET (on June 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (5-1) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (6-5).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.

Atlanta is 41-22 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 53.5% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 399 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule