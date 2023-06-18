On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .226.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has had an RBI in 10 games this year (20.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .213 AVG .236 .274 OBP .299 .333 SLG .382 5 XBH 7 2 HR 3 8 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings