Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .256 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (39.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.511
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|35/6
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.31).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.