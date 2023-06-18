The Atlanta Braves (45-26), who are trying for the series sweep, will square off with the Colorado Rockies (29-44) on Sunday, June 18 at Truist Park, with Charlie Morton starting for the Braves and Chase Anderson taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -350 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +260 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.72 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 61 times and won 39, or 63.9%, of those games.

The Braves have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (41.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +260 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+115) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.