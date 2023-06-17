The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will send Brayan Bello and Clarke Schmidt, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (353 total).

The Red Sox's .334 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.311).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 105 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 206 extra-base hits, New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 319 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York has the fourth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello (3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Bello is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Bello is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

So far he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt (2-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has two quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Houck Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Clarke Schmidt Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning

