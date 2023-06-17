On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 75th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (45 of 70), with multiple hits 17 times (24.3%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .227 AVG .298 .286 OBP .346 .390 SLG .597 10 XBH 19 6 HR 9 22 RBI 25 25/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings