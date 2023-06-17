Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .243 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Ozuna has had an RBI in 19 games this year (35.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.252
|AVG
|.231
|.311
|OBP
|.333
|.477
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|12
|29/10
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
- The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.